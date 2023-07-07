Home Nation

Defence Ministry signs Rs 458 crore deal with HAL for two upgraded Dornier Aircraft for Coast Guard

The addition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the Indian Coast Guard, a statement said.

Published: 07th July 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dornier aircraft

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of two Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with an associated Engineering Support package at an overall cost of Rs 458.87 crore.

The aircraft will be procured under the Buy (Indian) Category. 

The aircraft will be fitted with a number of advanced equipment viz., Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro-Optic Infra-Red device, Mission Management System etc.

The addition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the ICG. 

The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government. 

