Gujarat High Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's request to stay his conviction in defamation case

The court had previously declined to give an interim stay, stating that since the case had finally been considered by the court, temporary protection could not be granted in the interest of justice.

Published: 07th July 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's review petition to suspend his conviction in the Modi surname remark Defamation Case was rejected by the Gujarat High Court. Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak pronounced the verdict.

While pronouncing the verdict Court Observed said that"Rahul Gandhi is seeking a stay of execution on completely fictitious grounds." Staying true to one's conviction is not a rule. He is facing up to ten criminal charges. In politics, purity is required...The grandson of Veer Savarkar has filed a lawsuit against Rahul Gandhi in Pune Court after Gandhi spoke derogatory comments against Veer Savarkar at Cambridge.”

“Refusing to stay the applicant's conviction would result in no injustice. There are no compelling reasons to vacate the conviction. "The conviction is proper, just, and legal." Court Added

The court had previously declined to give an interim stay, stating that since the case had finally been considered by the court, temporary protection could not be granted at this time in the interest of justice. Therefore, the plea for temporary protection is denied.

Earlier, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Gandhi argued in the court that “The current case does not concern the average citizen, but rather a legislator, and if a stay of execution is not given at this time and the conviction is reversed on appeal, it will never be possible to recoup the losses incurred by any law or judgment.”

Noting that Rahul Gandhi has been barred from Parliament as a result of the judgment handed down in this case, Sanghvi said "There will be re-election, So, if someone else is elected and I am later acquitted, is there anyone on the planet who can order the other person to vacate the seat? "I'll have to give up six to eight years."

“My argument is that this appeal must be allowed because the law prohibits such complaints. Except for those listed in the address, no one among the so-called 13 crore people can come and submit a complaint. Rahul Gandhi did not Mention Mr. Purnesh Modi,”

“The offense is neither serious nor of moral turpitude, which are two criteria for granting suspension of conviction in a relevant case,” Argued Singhvi. Singhvi also stated that Gandhi mentioned many names in his address, none of which belonged to the Complainant caste. “Rahul Gandhi stated the Names of Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya, no one belongs to the caste of complainant Purnesh Modi, PM Narendra Modi, or even the said witness," Singhvi claims.

