Home Nation

Maha: Tribal woman gang-raped in Satara; one held

The woman and her husband went to work in the accused man's farm in Satara with their children.

Published: 07th July 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A tribal woman from Maharashtra's Raigad district was allegedly raped by her employer and a few other men in Satara, police said on Friday.

The Faltan police in Satara are in the process of registering an offence and have taken the main accused into custody for the crime that took place last month, an official said.

The 26-year-old woman, who hails from Sudagadh in Raigad district, belonged to a family of labourers who travelled for work, he said.

The woman and her husband went to work in the accused man's farm in Satara with their children. The accused allegedly confiscated the couple's phones, Aadhaar cards and even held their children captive, the official said.

On June 19, the accused entered the victim's hut when she was alone and allegedly raped her.

The woman was also raped by two to three other men, he said, adding that the couple managed to escape with one of their children after the ordeal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal woman rape Satara
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp