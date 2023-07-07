Punjab Regiment to attend Bastille Day parade in Paris

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army will march past the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14. The regiment will be part of the 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who would march alongside their French counterparts on the National Day of France. The contingents left for France on Thursday.

The Indian Army contingent of 77 marching personnel and 38 band members are being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment, which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the regiment have participated in both the world wars as well as post-Independence operations. In World War I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours.

The gallant soldiers fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus and France. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915 earning the battle honours ‘Loos’ and ‘France and Flanders’. In World War II, they earned 16 battle honours and 14 theatre honours.

NEW DELHI: The Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army will march past the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14. The regiment will be part of the 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who would march alongside their French counterparts on the National Day of France. The contingents left for France on Thursday. The Indian Army contingent of 77 marching personnel and 38 band members are being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment, which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the regiment have participated in both the world wars as well as post-Independence operations. In World War I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The gallant soldiers fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus and France. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915 earning the battle honours ‘Loos’ and ‘France and Flanders’. In World War II, they earned 16 battle honours and 14 theatre honours.