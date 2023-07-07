Home Nation

Shinde, Uddhav trade charges over crossover bid in numbers game

Shinde termed his resignation reports as “rumours.” “There is no such plan to step down,” Shinde said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the NCP bickered over its true form and shape, speculation mounted over the plans of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Amid reports of the CM stepping down to pave the way for his deputy Ajit Pawar to take over as the CM, Shinde on Thursday clarified that as long as he has the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he will continue in his post.

Shinde termed his resignation reports as “rumours.” “There is no such plan to step down,” Shinde said. He had a meeting with his elected representatives at Chief Minister’s official residence Varsha on Wednesday.

“I want to clarify that with Ajit Pawar joining hands with us, our government has grown stronger. Our three-party MLA strength is more than 200 in the House of 288. There is no threat to our government. No leader is unhappy and all have faith. Our government is getting stronger. We have the huge support of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” said Shinde.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said that opposition parties were creating confusion over the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde. “Shinde will continue as the CM of the state,” he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that Shinde could be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the NDA government.

“The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed anytime soon,” Raut claimed. Sources said some of the Shiv Sena MLAs (Shinde faction) have extended an olive branch to Uddhav, urging him to do ‘ghar wapasi’ (homecoming).

“It is true that some of Sena (Shinde) MLAs have approached Uddhav Thackeray, saying they never spoke derogatory words against Uddhav or Aaditya. We may have committed some mistakes but the leadership forgave us,” said a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

