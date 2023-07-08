Home Nation

17-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota 

Bhadur Singh was a student of Class 11 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute in Kota.

Published: 08th July 2023 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTA (Rajasthan): A 17-year-old JEE aspirant died by suicide in his hostel room here, the fifteenth case of suspected suicide this year by students taking classes at this coaching hub, police said on Saturday.

Bhadur Singh's body was recovered from his room in the Mahaveer Nagar area here on Saturday morning, they added.

A resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, Singh came here over two months ago.

He was a student of Class 11 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute here.

The boy allegedly hanged himself to death in his hostel room on Friday night, Mahaveer Nagar Circle Inspector Paramjeet Patel said.

On Saturday morning, one of Singh's friends informed the caretaker after coming to know about the tragedy.

On being informed, the police reached the hostel and recovered the body after breaking into the room which was locked from the inside, Patel said.

Singh was reportedly absent from his coaching classes for the last 3-4 days, he added.

Police are trying to gather more details about him and obtain his performance sheet from the coaching institute to assess his scoring status and regularity in the class, Patel said.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, the CI said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from his room.

The body has been kept in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted once his family members arrive, he added.

The latest incident is suspected the fifteenth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this year so far.

Last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide.

More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

The repeated suicides by students in the coaching hub despite multiple measures by government and non-government agencies have started ringing an alarm bell for all the stakeholders and parents.

Stressful preparation for the entrance examination, high expectations from parents and unwanted distractions have been reported as the common reasons behind suicides by coaching students here, said Kunhari Circle Officer DSP Shankar Lal, who is also part of the students' help desk.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE aspirant suicide
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp