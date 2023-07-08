Bengal poll violence: Congress leader seeks urgent hearing of HC to declare polls null and void

By PTI

KOLKATA: Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said he made a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing of a prayer seeking that Saturday's panchayat elections in West Bengal be declared null and void on account of violence and killings.

Six people were killed till noon since the panchayat polls started at 7 am and another three died in alleged poll-related violence since midnight in the state.

Seeking the constitution of a special bench for an urgent hearing on Saturday, Bagchi, who is also a lawyer, said he has made a representation to the Chief Justice.

He prayed that the rural polls in the state be declared null and void.

"I have prayed that the court takes suo motu cognisance of the violence and killings and violation of the high court's earlier orders to ensure free and fair polls," he said.

