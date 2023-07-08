Home Nation

Bengal poll violence: Congress leader seeks urgent hearing of HC to declare polls null and void

Six people were killed till noon since the panchayat polls started at 7 am and another three died in alleged poll-related violence since midnight in the state.

Published: 08th July 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said he made a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing of a prayer seeking that Saturday's panchayat elections in West Bengal be declared null and void on account of violence and killings.

Six people were killed till noon since the panchayat polls started at 7 am and another three died in alleged poll-related violence since midnight in the state.

Seeking the constitution of a special bench for an urgent hearing on Saturday, Bagchi, who is also a lawyer, said he has made a representation to the Chief Justice.

He prayed that the rural polls in the state be declared null and void.

"I have prayed that the court takes suo motu cognisance of the violence and killings and violation of the high court's earlier orders to ensure free and fair polls," he said.

ALSO READ:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaustav Bagchi Bengal polls Bengal poll violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp