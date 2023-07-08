Home Nation

CM Shivraj Chouhan keeps his word, tribal man gets Rs 6.5 lakh assistance 

While terming Dashmat as his friend ‘Sudama,’ the CM had enquired about his family’s well-being and also talked over the phone with the tribal labourer’s wife.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Acting on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directions, the administration in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, has released an amount of `6.5 lakh assistance to Dashmat Rawat – the tribal man who was peed upon by a man.

Senior administrative and police officials in Sidhi district met with Dashmat Rawat in Kubri village (around 600 km from Bhopal) and handed over to him Rs 6.5 lakh cheque, out of which Rs 1.5 lakh has been released for building his incomplete house.

The development happened just a day after the tribal labourer Dashmat was welcomed by the CM at the latter’s official residence in Bhopal. The CM had on Thursday washed Dashmat’s feet, gifted him a shawl and Lord Ganesha idol, before having breakfast with him. Dashmat had also joined the CM in planting a sapling in Bhopal.

While terming Dashmat as his friend ‘Sudama,’ the CM had enquired about his family’s well-being and also talked over the phone with the tribal labourer’s wife. During the free-wheeling chat with Dashmat, the CM came to know about the tribal family’s inability to complete the construction of the house, possibly due to financial reasons in Sidhi district. The CM, while apologising to Dashmat, assured all possible help to him.

