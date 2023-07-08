Corruption is ideology of Baghel govt: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BJP poll campaign in Chhattisgarh where Assembly elections are due in a few months, saying the state Congress government offered only a “model of bad governance and corruption.”

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ at the Science College ground in Raipur, the PM dubbed Chhattisgarh as an ATM for the Congress party owing to which the state leaders were often given key responsibilities during the elections held in the last 3-4 years across the country. “Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress. The people of the state are yearning for change,” he said.

He credited his party for creating a separate Chhattisgarh state, which according to him, understood the needs of the people better. He said the Centre was doing its best for the development of the state and ensuring social justice.

“For a young Chhattisgarh, the next 25 years are very crucial for its growth. But the Congress’ ‘panja’ (the hand symbol) has become a major hurdle. It will snatch your rights and destroy the state,” said the PM.

“Congress has committed a major sin as they took oath on holy Ganga water while promising to act on many things within 10 days after coming to power. But it has not acted on its promises,” he alleged.

Earlier the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for and dedicated 10 projects, including an economic corridor, rail connectivity and infrastructure, worth Rs 7,500 crore. While appealing to women, half of whom are voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi recollected a promise made by Congress on liquor ban that remains unfulfilled. “Instead, the state witnessed liquor scam worth crores to an extent that even the formula on 2.5-year rotation of power for the CM’s post got eclipsed,” said the PM.

