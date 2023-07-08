Panchayat polls in Bengal turns violent; 12 people killed, ballot boxes set ablaze

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: At least 12 people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, officials said.

Among those killed were six TMC members, and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF, and another person whose political identity could not be known, they said.

Anticipation of large-scale violence has turned out to be a fact on the day of three-tier panchayat elections as a BJP polling agent was shot dead at Falimari in Cooch Behar and four other workers of other political parties were allegedly killed hours shortly before and after the electoral exercise started across West Bengal.

The BJP alleged that when Biswas tried to enter the polling booth he was stopped by TMC supporters, and as the situation escalated, they killed him.

The TMC denied the allegations.

The supporter of an Independent candidate died in Kadambagachi area in North 24 Paraganas district after he was beaten up overnight, police said.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Abdullah.

He died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the morning, Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee said.

Protesting against the killing, locals blocked the Taki Road in the early hours but they were removed by the police.

A TMC worker was killed in Murshidabad district's Kapasdanga area overnight in poll-related violence.

The deceased was identified as Babar Ali, officials said.

The ruling TMC said that two of its workers were killed in Rejinagar and Khargram in Murshidabad district, and another person in Tufanganj in Coochbehar district.

"The polling started peacefully, but Congress, BJP and CPI(M) are attacking TMC workers since last night. Three of our workers have died in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram. And, two of our workers were injured in Domkal. Where are the central forces?" TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked.

The brother of a TMC leader was killed in a clash with Congress supporters in Malda district, police said.

The incident happened in Jisharattola in Manikchak police station area.

The deceased was identified as Malek Sheikh, they said.

#WATCH | West Bengal #PanchayatElection | Abdullah, the booth agent of an independent candidate killed in Pirgachha of North 24 Parganas district. Villagers stage a protest and demand the arrest of the accused and allege that the husband of TMC candidate Munna Bibi is behind the… pic.twitter.com/XHu1Rcpv6j — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Allegations of attempts to loot ballot boxes and attack voters were made by all the parties. Clashes were also reported from other parts of the state.

At many places, ballot papers were either snatched or destroyed allegedly by the ruling TMC activists, polling booths were vandalised and presiding officers were manhandled and threatened.

Despite Calcutta High Court's order to deploy Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) in all booths in equal ratio with their state counterparts many booths didn't have enough security.

Ballot box was seen set ablaze in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata and in Raninagar, policemen aimed guns to disperse TMC supporters assembled in front of a booth.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim shared a video of open ballot boxes lying in the field, tweeting, "Vote is over! Condition of the ballots, ballot boxes in one of the booths. Btw this pic is from Diamond Harbour."

At least 600 companies of central forces have been deployed for the elections along with around 70,000 state police.

Sharing a video on Twitter, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that ballot boxes were set ablaze at a booth in Coochbehar district with poll officials having fled the scene.

TMC hooliganism has crossed all the limits and is now stifling democracy by looting Ballots openly in the West Bengal Panchayat elections.



This is a video from booth No . 44 & 45 of the Kholakhali, Nurpur Panchayat. @ECISVEEP⁩ ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/N6q4CQ1m88 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 8, 2023

At many booths, the casting of votes was over within two hours in the morning and opposition parties alleged the TMC’s men enjoyed a free hand to cast false votes and forced the presiding officers to seal the ballot box.

Referring to the death of Madhab Biswas, who was shot in his head in Cooch Behar, BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Is this why CM @MamataOfficial was opposing the deployment of the Central forces so that her goons have free run to murder opposition karyakartas?”

The polling started at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates, they said.

Till 3 pm, 50.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded, officials said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited parts of the North 24 Parganas district and interacted with the people.

There are 63,229 gram panchayat seats and 9,730 panchayat samiti seats in 22 districts, while 928 zilla parishad seats in 20 districts as Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council at the top.

Long queues outside polling booths were seen as early as 6 am with people turning out early amid the intermittent rains.

The ruling TMC is contesting all the 928 seats in zilla parishads, 9,419 seats in panchayat samitis and 61,591 seats in gram panchayats.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 897 zilla parishad seats, 7,032 panchayat samiti seats and 38,475 seats in gram panchayats.

The CPI(M) is fighting 747 zilla parishad seats, 6,752 panchayat samiti seats and 35,411 gram panchayat seats.

The Congress is contesting 644 zilla parishad seats, 2,197 panchayat samiti seats and 11,774 gram panchayat seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

