PM Modi in poll mode accuses Congress of myopic approach from Varanasi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from his home constituency Varanasi, accusing the previous non-BJP ruling parties in UP of having a myopic approach to policymaking while promising to safeguard the self-esteem of the poor. The PM laid the foundation stones for 29 development projects in Varanasi worth Rs 12,148 crore.

Earlier in the day in Gorakhpur, the PM called the Gita Press a ‘jeevant astha’ (vivid faith) while addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebration of the publication house as the chief guest.

Countering the Congress’s criticism of conferring the Gandhi Peace Prize on the 100-year-old publishing house dealing in Sanatan religious content, PM Modi said Mahatma Gandhi was “emotionally attached” to Gita Press for which he himself wrote and had even advised it to remain free of advertisements.

“It (the Gita Press) has Gita in its name and it is engaged in the work on Gita (Shrimad Bhagwat Gita). Where there is Gita, there is Krishna and where there is Krishna, there is Karuna (compassion) and Karma (deeds),” said the PM.

Describing Gita Press as a “spiritual light” guiding the humanity, Modi said crores of religious texts published by the press were empowering thousands of people around the globe spiritually. In Varanasi, assuring the deprived of safeguarding their pride and honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he, the son of a poor mother would never tolerate the disrespect and insult of the poor.

“Modi guarantees protection and self-esteem of the poor,” said the PM while questioning the non-BJP parties’ commitment to development. “Previous governments made policies while sitting in the comfort of air-conditioned rooms without trying to understand the hardships of the poor.”

“So, when those, who were running the corrupt governments prior to 2014, hear about the labharthhis (beneficiaries), they get irritated. Earlier, only a chosen few received the benefit of welfare schemes,” said the prime minister.

“In nine years, we have reached out to the deprived and downtrodden, the person on the last rung of the social ladder, understood their issues, took their feedback and then framed policies to benefit them. We didn’t work for one family, or one generation, but for the future generations,” said the PM.

Speaking about the right and honest intent to work for people, the PM cited the example of how Rajdhani Express, launched 50 years ago, could be extended to just 16 routes across the nation and Shatabdi to 19 during the last 30-35 years. “But Vande Bharat Express trains already have 25 routes in just four years of its existence and further expansion was on the anvil,” said the PM.

When the Prime Minister arrived in Varanasi from Gorakhpur, he inaugurated the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. The new line, which cost more than Rs 6,760 crore to build, would allow for faster and more efficient transit of commodities. He also set the groundwork for or launched a number of additional projects in Varanasi and the surrounding areas.

