Home Nation

Sidhi urination incident: MP Cong protests against BJP govt over crimes against Dalits, tribals

The protest comes amid national outrage after a video showing a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi emerged.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Dalits

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday held a protest against what it claimed was a steady rise in the number of crimes against Dalits and tribals under the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

However, the plan by the protesting Madhya Pradesh Congress Scheduled Tribe Cell (MPCTC) to march to the New Market area here and set afire an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was foiled by police.

The protest comes amid national outrage after a video showing a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi went viral on Tuesday.

MP Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year.

"We were stopped near the Red Cross hospital crossing on Link Road by police who had put barricades to prevent us from marching to New Market.

However, we staged a sit-in and set afire Chouhan's effigy there itself," MPCTC chief Pradeep Ahiwar told PTI over the phone. While Ahirwar claimed 40 Congress workers were detained and later set free, Habibganj Assistant Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra said they foiled an attempt to burn an effigy of the CM and dispersed the protesters.

"Crimes and atrocities against Dalits and tribals have shot up under the Chouhan government. The urination incident in Sidhi is a horrific example of it," Ahirwar alleged.

Ahirwar said seven persons recently assaulted two Dalits, blackened their faces and garlanded them with shoes in Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, while on Friday the Lokayukta police booked three IAS officers for irregularities in the sale of land belonging to tribals.

The Congress will continue to protest till excesses against Dalits and tribals stop, he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh AICC BJP Sidhi urination
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp