20-year-old IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel: Police 

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Delhi. (Photo| Delhi IIT website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide by hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

Ayush Ashna had just appeared in his final-year exams, they said.

Police said they did not find any suicide note but suspect no foul play.

The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said.

The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.

"The crime investigation team was called to the spot.

Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process," he said.

