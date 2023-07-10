13 killed as rains, flash floods lash U’khand, HP

Harpreet Bajwa Narendra Sethi and Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN/NEW DELHI: Extremely heavy rains, landslides and flashfloods battered much of north India on Sunday, unleashing widespread damage and misery in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, leaving at least 13 dead. In Uttarakhand, eight persons were killed in separate incidents. Six died when an SUV carrying pilgrims fell into the Ganga. The toll could go up as some are reportedly missing.

In view of the rains, landslides and road blockades, the Uttarakhand government has banned tourists from other states for the time being. As many as 195 roads are blocked in the state. The state meteorological department has predicted a repeat of the weather till July 12. The district administration of Nainital has announced the closure of all educational institutions till July 13.

Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed 13 landslides and nine flashfloods in the past 36 hours, reported five deaths and extensive damage to houses. A total of 736 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, remain blocked. The government has said schools and colleges will remain closed for the next two days. The Beas River is flowing above the danger mark after flood gates of Pandoh dam were opened to release excess water from the overnight downpour.

According to the state emergency operation centre, heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts causing considerable loss to property. Many shops were washed away in flash floods at Bahang near Manali, while an under-construction house was submerged as the Beas flooded near Patlikuhal in Kullu.

All the major rivers, including Ravi, Beas and Satluj, are in spate and tourists have been asked to avoid travelling during heavy rains and not to venture out near river bodies. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has sought the Army’s help to deal with floods in the Mohali district. Delhi on Sunday recorded the highest single-day rainfall for July in the last 41 years at 153 mm. The last time the national capital got such a downpour was on July 25, 1982. According to IMD, the intensity of the rainfall will weaken from July 10 onwards.

Delhi braces for flood

The Delhi govt issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released over 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage. The water takes 2-3 days to reach Delhi

17 trains cancelled

The rains have disrupted railway services in North India. Northern Railways said it has cancelled 17 trains and diverted 12 others, while traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging

