Home Nation

Social boycott of labourer, his family in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar; 23 caste council members booked

Acting in the matter, police have registered an offence against 23 members of the 'jaat panchayat' on the basis of a complaint for boycotting the family and imposing a fine on them.

Published: 10th July 2023 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old man's act of lodging a police complaint against the in-laws of his daughter in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district infuriated a local 'jaat panchayat' (caste council) which boycotted him and his family, and imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on them, police said on Monday.

Acting in the matter, police have registered an offence against 23 members of the 'jaat panchayat' on the basis of a complaint for boycotting the family and imposing a fine on them.

The incident came to light on Wednesday last, when the man, a labourer, approached the Jamkhed police station in the western Maharashtra district, around 250km from Mumbai.

According to the complainant, his daughter got married in 2018, but her in-laws used to often harass her, due to which she moved out of their home and started residing with her parents, who stay in the Arole Vasti area of Jamkhed.

He approached the 'Bharosa Cell' of the Ahmednagar police and lodged a complaint against her daughter's in-laws.

However, members of a 'jaat panchayat' of the 'Nath Panthi Davari Gosavi', the community to which the complainant belongs, took objection to the registration of the police complaint.

They called a meeting of the caste group in Bhavarwadi forests, where the complainant was scolded for going to the police.

As the complainant allegedly violated rules of the community, members of the self-styled caste group threatened to expel him and his family members from the community, and also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on them, said a police official.

The complainant protested and refused to comply with their decision of social boycott and imposition of fine, the official said, adding members of the 'jaat panchayat' then threatened to kill him and his family members.

The aggrieved labourer approached the Jamkhed police and lodged a complaint against members of 'jaat panchayat' on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under relevant provisions of the Social Boycott Prevention Act, 2016, and IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at the police station against 23 members of the caste council, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and a probe was underway, said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jaat panchayat caste council Maharashtra Ahmednagar district social boycott
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp