'Unprecedented era of progress': Centre opposes pleas in SC challenging Article 370 abrogation

Shruti Kakkar

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing a batch of pleas challenging its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that this historic step has brought unprecedented development, progress, security and stability to the region, which was missing under the previous arrangement.

Laying emphasis on the fact that the change has been possible due to the policy of ensuring peace, prosperity and progress in the region, the Centre said, “After the historic decision, the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed profound ameliorative, affirmative and progressive changes in the last four years encompassing its entire governance - including developmental activities, public administration and security matters which have positively impacted every resident irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The entire region since 2019 has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity and life has returned to normalcy after over three decades of turmoil. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or any kind of disturbances during the last three years. The earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now.”

It has been stated in the affidavit that organised stone pelting incidents linked to a separatist agenda which were as high as 1767 in 2018 have come down to zero in 2023 till date.

“In 2018, there were 52 incidents of organized bandhs/hartals, which have come down to zero in 2023 till date. In addition, resolute anti-terror actions have resulted in dismantling of the terror eco-system which is reflected in a significant drop in terrorist recruitment from 199 in 2018 to 12 in 2023 till date,” the affidavit states.

Referring to the hosting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar, the Centre said, “Hosting of G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar in May 2023 was a watershed event in the history of valley tourism and the country proudly displayed its resolute commitment to the world that secessionist / terrorist region can be converted into a region where even international dignitaries can be invited and global events can be held.”

Justifying the abrogation, the Centre has said that major steps have been taken to strengthen grassroots democracy. Against this backdrop, it has been contended that a three-tier panchayati raj system was has been established in the state. “Elections for the members of the District Development Councils were held in Jammu & Kashmir in November-December 2020. As of today, there are more than 34.000 elected members to the rural and urban bodies representing grassroots democracy,” the Centre said.

It has further been stated that the application of provisions of the Constitution and all central laws have enabled citizens to accrue benefits under various legislations which they were deprived of. “In an affirmative action, for the first time reservation has been extended to the Pahari speaking people who were otherwise deprived of the fruits of the development. In addition, the economically weaker sections have received the benefit of 10% reservation for the first time,” the affidavit says.

