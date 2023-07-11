Bengaluru double murder horror: MD, CEO of tech company killed by ex-employee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Managing Director and the CEO of a tech firm were allegedly killed by an- ex-employee in Amruthahalli police station limits in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 4 pm at the company’s office located on 6th cross Pampa Extension in Amruthahalli. Police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanyam and Vinu Kumar.

Phanindra Subramanyam, the Managing Director and Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aeronics internet company were allegedly killed by a former employee who barged into their office and attacked them with a knife.

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Felix who was a former employee of the firm. The suspect had quit the company and began his own venture. However, it is reported that he held a deep grudge against Phanindra.

A case has been registered at Amruthalli police station and a search has been started to nab the absconding accused.

