Home Nation

BJP claims at least 45 killed in Bengal panchayat polls, calls Mamata Banerjee 'ruthless' 

Violence rocked the July 8 rural polls, leaving 15 dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Remains of burnt vehicles after the recent violence during nominations for Panchayat elections, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image: Remains of burnt vehicles after the recent violence during Panchayat elections in West Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the 'state-sponsored violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'ruthless' and claiming that at least 45 people have died in the clashes.

Violence rocked the July 8 rural polls, leaving 15 dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

Repolling was held on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of ballot box tampering and violence.

As counting began on Tuesday and initial trends started pouring in, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the ruling TMC's 'dadagiri politics' was on even on the day of ballot counting.

The BJP's counting agents and that of other opposition parties were being stopped from visiting the counting centres, he claimed at a press conference in the national capital and termed the poll violence 'unprecedented'.

"Going by media reports, at least 45 people were killed during the panchayat poll violence. Bombing, bogus voting and rigging are the most used words in media reports This is 'nirmamata' (ruthlessness) and not 'mamata' (endearment)," Patra charged.

The BJP vehemently condemns the poll violence and murder of democracy in West Bengal, Patra said.

He also hit out at the Congress, Left and other parties, accusing them of being silent on the matter.

"Where are Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of 'Maha Thug Bandhan'? Not a word from them so far," the BJP leader asked.

Patra said the Supreme Court had called for holding free and fair elections in West Bengal with the deployment of central forces.

But the state government did not deploy central forces properly, he claimed, adding, Data on sensitive polling booths were not shared with the central forces. He claimed that a large number of people have fled West Bengal out of fear and have taken shelter in Assam.

"Is this democracy Mamata ji?" the BJP leader asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls Trinamool congress Mamata Banerjee Poll violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp