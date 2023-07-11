Caste superiority severe among Indian diaspora in the US: Ex-CJI NV Ramana

By Online Desk

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recently emphasized the need to eradicate the deep-rooted caste system within the Indian community in the US, the Times of India reported.

In an event organized by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in Philadelphia on Sunday, the ex-CJI said, “When caste differences have blurred in India, particularly in the southern part of the country, it’s a matter of grave concern that caste system is prevalent among Indians in the US.” He added that one should be forward-looking in one’s thoughts.

He highlighted that inter-caste marriages have become common in India but the Indian community residing in the US is still stuck on the idea of caste superiority.

“The world has progressed and those with a regressive mind will go extinct. History is witness,” said Justice Ramana while cautioning the Telugu diaspora to be mindful of their conduct in the US and to respect differences.

