Home Nation

Caste superiority severe among Indian diaspora in the US: Ex-CJI NV Ramana

The former Chief Justice of India was speaking at an event organized by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former CJI NV Ramana

Former CJI NV Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recently emphasized the need to eradicate the deep-rooted caste system within the Indian community in the US, the Times of India reported.

In an event organized by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in Philadelphia on Sunday, the ex-CJI said, “When caste differences have blurred in India, particularly in the southern part of the country, it’s a matter of grave concern that caste system is prevalent among Indians in the US.” He added that one should be forward-looking in one’s thoughts.

He highlighted that inter-caste marriages have become common in India but the Indian community residing in the US is still stuck on the idea of caste superiority. 

“The world has progressed and those with a regressive mind will go extinct. History is witness,” said Justice Ramana while cautioning the Telugu diaspora to be mindful of their conduct in the US and to respect differences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu diaspora Caste discrimination caste NV Ramana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp