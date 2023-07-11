India may buy Rafale M combat fighters during PM Modi’s visit to France

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to strengthen maritime air combat capability, the process to acquire Rafale-Marine (M) combat fighters has moved a step closer to approval by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB).

Another approval included the construction of the additional Scorpene submarine, adding to the Indian Navy’s underwater combat capability. These approvals will be moved to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in a couple of days.

The deal to buy 26 Rafale M jets and three additional Scorpene submarines from France are expected to be announced during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to France during July 14-16.

The deals worth around Rs 90,000 crore, will include 26 Rafale M aircraft, consisting of 22 single-seater and four double-seater trainer versions. It will also include the construction of the additional submarine under Project 75.

“The Defence Procurement Board has moved the proposal to acquire Rafale-M maritime Combat planes,” a source said. The proposals moved ahead for the consideration of the DAC also included the construction of additional Scorpene submarines.

As per procedure, it is the DAC that grants the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) which sets the procedure for acquisition. The Defence Acquisition Council is the highest decision-making body on issues related to policy and capital procurement and is chaired by the Defence Minister.

As reported earlier, in March by this newspaper, the Indian Navy had expressed its preference for the French fighter aircraft Marine over US F-18 Super Hornet.

What went in favour towards these maritime fighters is that the Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafale fighters. The commonality of the fleet and the resultant savings on training, repairs and maintenance have reportedly tilted the scale in favour of Dassault’s Rafale M. The two aircraft’s versions have over 80 per cent common features.

The Navy has been exploring options to replace its ageing MiG-29K as a short-term solution. India has been working on developing its own twin-engine deck-based fighters as a long-term solution to its need for carrier-based fighters. But since there are still some years before the aircraft is indigenously developed, the Navy has decided to go in for the acquisition to meet its requirement.

The other key proposal moved forward is related to strengthening the Navy’s sub-surface combat capability with the construction of the additional Scorpene Submarine in India under Project 75. India has completed the construction of six indigenous conventional submarines with the last, INS Vagsheer, of the six Scorpene submarines, Kalvari Class, being manufactured as part of Project 75 (P-75).

