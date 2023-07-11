Jharkhand girl dies by suicide as teacher slaps for sporting ‘bindi’

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A class 10 girl in Dhanbad’s Teltulmari dies by suicide allegedly after being slapped by the teacher for coming to school with a ‘bindi’ on her forehead. Dhanbad police have lodged an FIR against the teacher concerned and the principal of St Xavier’s school.

Family members and the villagers staged a protest at the school gate blocking the road for several hours on Tuesday.

They were demanding action against the teacher and the principal.

The girl, Usha Kumari, 17, had also left a suicide note in her uniform in which she allegedly held the teacher of the school principal responsible for the incident.

Usha got home immediately after leaving for school as she was slapped by a teacher, say family members. She hanged herself at around 11 AM.

The accused teacher allegedly slapped Sindhu as she did not respond politely.

“My daughter removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. But the teacher slapped her twice in front of the assembly. I explained everything to the principal but he did not listen and expelled my daughter. Embarrassed by being slapped by the teacher in public during assembly, my daughter committed suicide after returning from school by hanging from the ceiling in her room,” said the girl’s mother.

She has also left a suicide note naming all those who are responsible for her death, she added.

“I want justice and want everyone, who is named in the suicide note, to get arrested” said the mother.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged in this regard at Tetulmari Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

“A class 10 student of St Xavier’s School in Tetulmari committed suicide on Monday leaving a suicide note in which she has held the principal and teacher responsible for her death,” said Baghmara DSP Nisha Murmu.

The teacher has been taken into custody after an FIR was lodged in this regard, she added.

