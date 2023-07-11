Home Nation

Nagpur college lecturer ends life, leaves behind 14-page note with names of alleged harassers

According to the police, Gajanan Janraoji Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years.

Published: 11th July 2023 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 42-year-old lecturer at GS College of Commerce in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide at his residence and left behind a 14-page note in which he has purportedly claimed harassment by some members of the teaching faculty, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Gajanan Janraoji Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years.

He hanged himself using a saree tied to a ceiling fan at his residence on Sunday evening when his wife was away in Amravati, they said.

According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors.

On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons.

Karade told his brother-in-law he had documented everything in a diary stored in the refrigerator and urged him to take action if something were to happen to him, said the relatives.

At the time, the lecturer's wife and his brother-in-law's wife were in Amravati attending a relative's wedding.

Both rushed to Nagpur, where they found Karade hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

An official of the Beltarodi police station confirmed the diary containing Karade's writings had been handed over to the police by family members.

The diary has writings spanning 14 pages and contains names of some persons and other details, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Nagpur college lecturer harassment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp