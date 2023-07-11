Home Nation

Surat police nab man for robbing 150 kg of tomatoes 

A shop owner, in the Kapodrani vegetable market, found three bags of tomatoes missing from his store. He scanned the CCTV footage and found that he has been robbed.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tomato

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Surat Police have apprehended a man who robbed 150 kg of tomatoes. 

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood.  

An application has been filed at the Surat Kapodra region regarding the robbery of tomato, brinjal and garlic from the vegetable market near Akshar Diamond in the area. 

A shop owner, in the Kapodrani vegetable market, found three bags of tomatoes missing from his store. He scanned the CCTV footage and found that he has been robbed.

The footage showed a young man walking away with over 150 kg of tomatoes from the shop. 

The police arrested a man identified as Ghanshyam. 

“Ghanshyam is originally from Bhavnagar district and had come to Surat city for employment five months ago. But after not getting employment, finally he resorted to theft. Because of the rising prices of vegetables, he stole expensive vegetables from inside the market and sold them to a local for Rs.40 per kg.” 

The Kapodra police confiscated all the stolen vegetables and returned them to the original owner and have started further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surat police and tomato robbery
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp