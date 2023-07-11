Surat police nab man for robbing 150 kg of tomatoes 

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Surat Police have apprehended a man who robbed 150 kg of tomatoes.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood.

An application has been filed at the Surat Kapodra region regarding the robbery of tomato, brinjal and garlic from the vegetable market near Akshar Diamond in the area.

A shop owner, in the Kapodrani vegetable market, found three bags of tomatoes missing from his store. He scanned the CCTV footage and found that he has been robbed.

The footage showed a young man walking away with over 150 kg of tomatoes from the shop.

The police arrested a man identified as Ghanshyam.

“Ghanshyam is originally from Bhavnagar district and had come to Surat city for employment five months ago. But after not getting employment, finally he resorted to theft. Because of the rising prices of vegetables, he stole expensive vegetables from inside the market and sold them to a local for Rs.40 per kg.”

The Kapodra police confiscated all the stolen vegetables and returned them to the original owner and have started further investigation.

