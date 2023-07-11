Home Nation

Tit for tat: TMC and BJP form fact-finding teams for Manipur, Bengal panchayat poll violence

The TMC has accused the BJP of using "divisive" politics in Manipur; the BJP called TMC's Manipur move "an attempt to divert attention from the violence in Bengal."

Published: 11th July 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal panchayat poll violence

Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room where ballot boxes are kept a day after the West Bengal's panchayat polls, at Gazole in Malda district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI)

By Agencies

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Monday said a five-member party delegation will visit ethnic strife-torn Manipur on July 14. On the same day, a committee of BJP parliamentarians said it will visit West Bengal to probe the cases of violence during the panchayat polls in the state.

More than 120 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. 

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The TMC delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

On the other hand, violence had rocked West Bengal's rural polls on July 8, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

The BJP committee, headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, consists of former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma. After their visit, they will present a report to party president J P Nadda.

TMC blames BJP for Manipur situation; BJP says 'send fact-finding teams to Bengal first'

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had recently accused the BJP of using "divisive" politics in Manipur and blamed it for a "failure" on the part of the central government to restore peace in the northeastern state.

Banerjee had also claimed that she wrote to the Centre to allow her to visit Manipur but didn't receive a reply.

Bengal BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC should first send fact-finding teams to districts in their state, calling it "an attempt to divert attention from the violence in Bengal."

Of those who died on the polling day, 11 were affiliated with the TMC.

The total death toll in the state, since the rural poll process began on June 8 when the dates were announced, has crossed 30.

ALSO READ |

  1. Counting for West Bengal rural polls underway, TMC leads in over 3,000 gram panchayats
  2. In violence-hit Bhangar, TMC wins majority of panchayat seats without contest
  3. Apex court cannot be used as platform to escalate tension in Manipur: Supreme Court
  4. Manipur violence: Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur West Bengal Panchayat polls West Bengal Manipur violence Panchayat Poll Violence TMC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp