CPWD warns staff against using ‘external influence’ for transfers

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The employees of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), including executives, who attempted to sway the transfer or posting processes by using political contacts and other influence, may face disciplinary action. The department has recently warned its officials against using political or ‘outside’ influence to shift to other wings or offices, or for relocation.

In a stern note issued last week, the department said that it had taken serious note of political references and other influences being used in the service matter and violation of Central Civil Services (CCS) Conduct Rules.

“All the officers and employees are hereby once again directed to refrain from bringing any political or other outside influences to further their interest in service matters, failing which action shall be initiated for violation of Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. This issue is with the approval of the Director General, CPWD,” read the note signed by the deputy director (personnel) of the department.

The CPWD is a wing under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), which takes up projects of national importance including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes and parks.

“Attention is invited to office memorandum number 05/04/2018-S&D/57 dated 4.2.2019 regarding initiation of disciplinary action against the official concerned for violating the provisions of Rules 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Some officers and employees continue to bring political or outside influence to their transfers and postings. Such cases have been viewed seriously and appropriate disciplinary action is being initiated against them,” the memo read.

The CCS (Conduct) Rules were notified laying down the code of conduct for Central government employees to maintain integrity in public services. Rule 20 mandates that “no government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any political or other outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his interests in respect of matters pertaining to his service under the government.”

