India has gone all out to destroy terrorism in national interest: Ajit Doval

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is an extremely responsible power but when the need for a hot pursuit against terrorist havens was felt, we have gone all out to destroy terrorism in our national interest, says National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Doval met the head of the Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad Bin Abdul Karim al-Issa in Delhi and the duo exchanged views on terrorism, radicalism amongst other things.

“India is an inclusive democracy and gives space to all citizens. Islam occupies a unique position in India. The Indian Muslim population is equal to 33 member states of OIC(Organisation of Islamic Cooperation),” Doval pointed out.

Doval also threw light on the fact that despite having around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been incredibly low.

“We appreciate the history and diversity of India, it's a source of enrichment,” said Dr Mohammad Bin Abdul karim al-Issa dismissing clashes of civilization in Delhi. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muslim World League leader also said that a Muslim person carries the banner of peace. Islam is an open book for all, and coexistence is promoted. Islam promotes tolerance, From India, we send a message of peace to the world,” said the Muslim World League.

Meanwhile, Doval also highlighted India’s strong relations with Saudi Arabia.

“We are proud of the excellent relationship between India and Saudi Arabia rooted in shared cultural values and economic ties. India is the mother of democracy, the largest democracy which has been a melting pot of culture and ethnicities. India has been a sanctuary for persecuted people from across the world- who seek refuge here,” says NSA Ajit Doval.

