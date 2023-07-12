Indian armed forces likely to get their first Integrated Theatre Command in August

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's armed forces are in for their biggest reorganisation since Independence as preparations to roll out the first Integrated Theatre Command (ITC) are in advanced stages. “The Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command (SWC) will be the first theatre command, followed by Lucknow-based Northern Theatre Command,” a defence source said.

An announcement in this regard is expected to be made on the Independence Day.

The South Western Command will initially function as the test-bed ITC in order to iron out the shortcomings and implement the commensurate amendments. The Lucknow-based ITC will be the next in line followed by the Maritime Theatre Command, based out of Karwar in Karnataka, entrusted with the responsibility of the coastal and maritime operations.

The commands are being worked out as per the concept of ‘One Border One Force.’ The Western Integrated Theatre Command will be responsible for defence and security concerning Pakistan. Lucknow, which currently is the headquarters of the Central Command of the Indian Army, is to become the headquarters of the Northern ITC, having the entire northern border with China under its area of responsibility.

The proposed ITCs will be created with no liabilities towards the creation of additional posts or ranks, as the structure will be created from the existing command structure of each Service. At present, the three armed forces function with 17 independent commands: Army and Air Force have seven commands each and the Navy has three commands.

China, in 2016, reorganised its seven military regions into five theatre commands with Indian borders falling into the operational responsibility of its Western Theatre Command.

The ITC will reorganise the complete war-waging machinery comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. Discussions continue to identify the first Lieutenant General rank officer to be elevated as the first Theatre Commander. The warfighting structure of the Armed Forces is being reorganised into theatre commands with an aim to have the assets of all three forces under one commander responsible for all operations under his theatre.

According to sources, if the appointment goes by the seniority principle, Lt Gen RP Kalita, commissioned in 1984 and the present GoC-in-C of Kolkata-based Eastern Command, will be the seniormost officer in line for appointment to the post.

If the continuity of service of an officer in the same place comes into consideration, Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju, the serving SWC Commander, will be chosen. The SWC was formally raised on April 15, 2005, and operationalised on August 15, 2005, at Jaipur Military Station. Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju assumed the charge of SWC on 1 March this year. Lt Gen Raju was commissioned in the Jat Regiment in 1984.

Once appointed, the retirement age of the Theatre Commander will get pushed to 61 years, sources said. While the Services chiefs including the Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) serve for three years as chiefs or till 62 years of age, whichever is earlier. For all the Lieutenant General rank officers it is fixed at 60 years.

The major reform at the Higher Defence Management level was initiated with the government forming the Department of Military Affairs in 2019 and General Bipin Rawat appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff. Formulation of the Theatre Command is the mandate of the CDS along with integration and synergy of the armed forces.

The mandate of the Department of Military Affairs includes the facilitation of restructuring of Military Commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint or theatre commands. The present plans are the result of the studies entrusted to the Commands of the three services on issues related to the organisation and structures.

While in the case of the Army South Western Command and Central Command have carried out the study. Central Command of the Air Force and Eastern Command of the Navy have carried out the studies. The theaterisation process was initiated by CDS General Rawat who was killed in an unfortunate accident in December 2021. This led to a delay in the process.

