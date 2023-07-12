Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM announced 2.7K welfare schemes in 3 years, Assembly told

The five-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha began on a stormy note on Tuesday, as the House was adjourned for the day during the zero hours.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made 2,715 announcements in the last three years, the state government informed in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Ramchandra Dangi.

In a written reply to the question asked by the first-time MLA from Biaora seat of Rajgarh district on the first day of the five-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, the state government’s general administration department informed on Tuesday, that the CM made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023.

Out of these announcements, 489 were made in six months in 2020 (June-December 2020), a maximum of 880 announcements were made in 2021, 753 announcements were made in 2022, and 592 announcements were made in the first six months of 2023.

While confirming to this newspaper about the detailed reply to his question by the state government revealed that the CM made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023, the Congress MLA Ramchandra Dangi added that the government, however, hasn’t replied to the other questions, including how many of these announcements made in last three years have been fulfilled.

“The state government has replied that information is being gathered to reply to the other parts of the question, including how many announcements have been fulfilled,” he said. Chouhan, BJP’s longest-serving CM in the country, had been sworn in as MP CM for the fourth time in March 2020, just after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government fell due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, the five-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha (which would be the last regular session of the state Assembly before the yearend polls) began on a stormy note on Tuesday, as the House was adjourned for the day during the zero hours, owing to noisy scenes following Congress’s demand for a discussion on the Sidhi district’s urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ramchandra Dangi welfare schemes
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp