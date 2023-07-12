Madhya Pradesh CM announced 2.7K welfare schemes in 3 years, Assembly told

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made 2,715 announcements in the last three years, the state government informed in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Ramchandra Dangi.

In a written reply to the question asked by the first-time MLA from Biaora seat of Rajgarh district on the first day of the five-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, the state government’s general administration department informed on Tuesday, that the CM made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023.

Out of these announcements, 489 were made in six months in 2020 (June-December 2020), a maximum of 880 announcements were made in 2021, 753 announcements were made in 2022, and 592 announcements were made in the first six months of 2023.

While confirming to this newspaper about the detailed reply to his question by the state government revealed that the CM made as many as 2,715 announcements between June 2020 and June 2023, the Congress MLA Ramchandra Dangi added that the government, however, hasn’t replied to the other questions, including how many of these announcements made in last three years have been fulfilled.

“The state government has replied that information is being gathered to reply to the other parts of the question, including how many announcements have been fulfilled,” he said. Chouhan, BJP’s longest-serving CM in the country, had been sworn in as MP CM for the fourth time in March 2020, just after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government fell due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, the five-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha (which would be the last regular session of the state Assembly before the yearend polls) began on a stormy note on Tuesday, as the House was adjourned for the day during the zero hours, owing to noisy scenes following Congress’s demand for a discussion on the Sidhi district’s urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

