SC refuses Kukis’ plea to deploy Army, paramilitary forces in Manipur

“You are asking the court to direct the Indian Army to take steps. In the last 70-year history of our court, the SC has not directed the Army to do anything.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

FILE - An image of the Supreme Court of India, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down Manipur Tribal Forum’s request to 
deploy Indian Army and paramilitary forces for the protection of Kuki tribals amidst the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur. 

“You are asking the court to direct the Indian Army to take steps. In the last 70-year history of our court, the SC has not directed the Army to do anything. The greatest hallmark of democracy is civilian control over the armed forces. Let’s not breach that,” Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said. 

The remarks were made by the CJI when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, alleging that certain Meitei group-backed organisations were behind the violence, sought the deployment of forces for the protection of the Kuki tribes.

Laying emphasis on the fact that providing security to prevent further attacks in Manipur is a matter that “falls in the executive domain”, the bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra urged the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties of all its residents.

“We are of the view that it will not be appropriate for this court to exercise judicial functions and issue directions in regards to the deployment of army and paramilitary forces, which must be left to the state and UoI to oversee,” the SC bench said in its order. 

Also in top court

Shahi Idgah trust challenges HC order

The management committee of Shahi Idgah Masjid has approached SC, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s May 26 order to transfer the suit in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi- Shahi Idgah mosque dispute from Mathura court to itself. 

‘Petitions pending, but law not stayed’

While granting time to the Central government to file its response to pleas challenging the constitutionality of provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the SC on Tuesday clarified that only the petitions were pending and the Act itself is not stayed.

