Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended till July 26

By PTI

CHENNAI: A city court on Wednesday extended the remand of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till July 26.

Principal Sessions S Judge Alli extended the remand of Balaji on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following an interim order passed by Justice C V Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court permitting the Principal Sessions Judge to proceed further during the pendency of the hearing on the habeas corpus petition filed by the minister's wife.

The minister was arrested on June 14 by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for an alleged cash-for-job scam. However, he was admitted to Omandurar Hospital in Chennai after he complained of uneasiness during ED raids.

He underwent coronary bypass surgery.

Enforcement Directorate officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, conducted searches at multiple places linked to electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, including his office in the state secretariat and his official residence in Chennai, in a suspected money laundering case on Tuesday.

