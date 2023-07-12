Union Home Minister Shah meets BJP leaders months before MP polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With less than four months left for the next assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhopal to meet senior party leaders on Tuesday evening. This is the first election strategy meeting chaired by him in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Shah met senior party leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Singh Patel. He also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh P Murlidhar Rao, state party chief VD Sharma and the newly appointed central party’s MP assembly poll in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co-in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The one-and-a-half-hour meeting concluded with the decision to take the 2023 Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan to the polling booth level.

“The meeting took stock of the state party’s programmes till date and also discussed the future roadmap for winning the 2023 polls. The meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister, who is the modern Chanakya for all of us, put its affirmative seal on soon starting the 2023 Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan in MP at the booth level. Other details about the campaign, including its dates, will be finalised soon,” state BJP president VD Sharma told media after the meeting.

According to key sources within the party, the meeting was largely aimed at detailing the role to be played by Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, the two Union ministers appointed as poll in-charge and co-in charge, in the coming months. In political circles, the meeting is also being seen as the central party leadership, particularly Amit Shah, leading the poll strategising and management in MP, through the two newly appointed poll in-charge and co-in-charge.

“The party workers are elated as the master poll strategist Amit Shahji will now be proactively zeroing upon the party’s roadmap for the next polls in the state, through the two Union ministers who have been recently appointed as poll in-charge and co-in charge,” a young state BJP leader told this newspaper. The senior leaders present at the meeting are part of the state BJP’s core group.

