Home Nation

TMC resides in hearts of people: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on panchayat poll win

The elections were held on July 8 for over 73,000 seats in the panchayat system.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks at the end of the party's sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road.

FILE - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of West Bengal for the TMC's huge win in the panchayat elections.

The counting for the election to the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat, was still underway.

At the gram panchayat level, TMC won 29,665 seats and held the lead in 1,527 seats.

The opposition BJP bagged 8,021 seats and was leading in 406 seats.

The CPI(M) won 2,472 seats and was leading in 239 seats, while its ally Congress won 2,094 seats and was leading in 131 seats.

"It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

The elections were held on July 8 for over 73,000 seats in the panchayat system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC panchayat polls Mamata Banerjee Elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp