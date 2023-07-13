24 Opposition parties invited for Congress' Bengaluru meet, Sonia Gandhi to attend

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress has invited at least 24 parties to attend the second meeting of opposition parties on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will participate in the meeting, which is being convened by the party as a part of its effort to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 general election. Sonia Gandhi is likely to host a dinner meeting on July 17 for all leaders, said an opposition leader.

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the meeting. “I am confident that she will also participate. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested her to attend this meeting,” he said.

The second edition of the meeting is expected to deliberate on concrete strategies for shaping statewise coalitions, maximising anti-BJP votes at state levels fielding common candidates against the BJP, among others. An opposition leader said that more regional parties are invited in the second edition to discuss the strategies.

Leaders of 15 Opposition parties attended the first such conclave which was held in Patna on June 23. In the meeting, the parties resolved to fight against the BJP unitedly and dislodge it from power in the 2024 elections. The new political parties that will be joining the meeting include Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani).

Speaking to this newspaper, Kerala Congress (M) chairman and MP Jose K Mani confirmed his party’s participation in the meeting. “I received the invitation from Kharge and we will be attending it,” Mani said.

In his letter, Kharge urged the leaders of the parties to strengthen the momentum of the unity. “The June 23 meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on a common fight in the next general election,” he said.

“I believe that it is important to continue these discussions and build on the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing,” he added.

Though AAP attended the first meeting in Patna, the party is likely to miss the second edition, sources said. Though Congress has extended an invitation to AAP, the party said it would attend the meeting only if the Congress declares its stance on the Centre’s Delhi Ordinance.

