BJP President JP Nadda discusses strategy to win ‘weak’ Lok Sabha seats

Nadda dwelt upon various initiatives of the party and emphasised on taking the Modi government’s welfare schemes to the masses.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda

FILE - BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party’s recently launched Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and discussed strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and assembly election in some states.

Nadda dwelt upon various initiatives of the party and emphasised taking the Modi government’s welfare schemes to the masses. Party leaders and chiefs of various wings, MPs and in charge of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana discussed and shared details of their visits to Lok Sabha constituencies.

Nadda reportedly said the party is working to fulfil the expectations of people of all sections. According to sources, the BJP chief also went through the key issues on which the party is focusing to retain power after the 2024 general election.

Sources said Nadda also discussed an action plan crafted to cover 160 LS seats, identified as weak to the party on the basis of its candidates’ performances in 2019 polls. “A detailed strategy on how to take the Modi government’s works in the last nine years across all sections of the society was one of the prime issues discussed at length. The feedback from Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana was also discussed. Party leaders have been asked to remain with the people,” a senior leader said.

Many senior functionaries like national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal deliberated upon the party’s success plans. “A new concept of clusters of LS constituencies was discussed, under which senior leaders will make efforts to consolidate the party’s electoral prospects,” a senior BJP leader said.

Sources said BJP leaders will conduct the Panchayat conferences first in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and other states of the Northern region, followed by states falling under Western, Southern and Eastern regions.

“The party has also identified 160 LS seats across states, including West Bengal and Kerala, where BJP candidates lost the elections by small margins or remained in second or third positions. The party had covered all these LS seats during Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and whatever they got during their stay in the LS constituencies was also discussed,” said a source.

The party has also chalked out a pan-India strategy to organise meetings with the panchayat chiefs and members in each district of the country on the Modi government’s performances. Earlier, the BJP chief had also discussed the party’s strategies with the heads of all the seven fronts of the party and its national general secretaries and office bearers in the last fortnight. 

