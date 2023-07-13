Home Nation

Mehbooba alleges she was put under house arrest to prevent her from paying homage to 1931 martyrs 

Mehbooba posted photos and videos showing the main gate of her residence -- in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city -- locked from the outside.

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged she was put under house arrest to prevent her from paying homage to 22 Kashmiri people who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931.

The former chief minister said she will not allow the BJP to "distort our history or forget our heroes".

"I'm under house arrest for wanting to visit Martyr's graveyard today. This at a time when GOI has used its tall claims of normalcy in SC (Supreme Court) to justify an act of betrayal- the illegal abrogation of Article 370," she wrote on Twitter.

Mehbooba also posted photos and videos showing the main gate of her residence -- in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city -- locked from the outside.

"BJPs own heroes Vir Sarvarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukheriji ,Gowalkar & Godse who spread hatred & divison can't be forced on us. For us those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won't allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On the occasion of Martyrs day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end," she said.

