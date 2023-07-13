Home Nation

Money laundering case: Bombay HC refuses bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds

Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the ED in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail on medical grounds to NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the ED in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

Malik had sought bail from the HC on medical grounds, saying he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

He also sought bail on merits.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai rejected Malik's plea seeking bail on medical grounds.

The court said it would hear his plea seeking bail on merits after two weeks.

Malik's counsel Amit Desai had argued his client's health was deteriorating over the last eight months and he was in stage 2 to stage 3 of chronic kidney disease.

He urged the court to grant Malik bail considering his health condition and said if he continued to be kept in such stressful conditions, then it would be fatal.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail and said Malik is already in a hospital of his choice and is receiving medical treatment.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court NCP Nawab Malik money laundering case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp