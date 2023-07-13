NIA chargesheets three members from banned outfits for extortion, terror in Manipur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a Chargesheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations namely (People’s Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others.

The accused, charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, have been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jaiswal (33) of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also of Manipur.

Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The accused had been raising and collecting funds with the intention to further the activities of these terrorist organizations.

Investigations, so far, have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations.

These cadres shared the bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same, an NIA spokesperson said.

NIA had registered the case on March 9, 2022. Investigations and efforts to nab others involved in the case are in progress, the spokesperson added.

