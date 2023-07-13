Home Nation

PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to France, UAE; says 'looking forward to productive discussions'

Calling his visit to France "special", PM Modi said that he will join President Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Delhi's Palam Airport, for his visit to France and UAE, July 13, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from India for an official visit to France and UAE on Thursday morning. He is visiting France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14. 

Ahead of his departure to France, PM Modi in a statement said he is looking forward to meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and holding discussions on taking forward the partnership between both nations. 

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit," an official statement released from the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Calling his visit to France "special", PM Modi said that he will join Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. He noted that an Indian tri-services contingent will take part in the Bastille Day Parade. 

PM Modi further said that Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion. 

"This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion," he said. 

PM Modi noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. He stated that India and France cooperate closely in various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. 

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement. 

PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne, French Senate President Gerard Larcher and President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.

In the statement, PM Modi said that he will meet the Indian community and leading CEOS from both nations. He expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to a strategic partnership between India and France. 

After his visit to France, PM Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi on July 15. He noted that India and UAE are engaged across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. 

"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said in the statement. 

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap for the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he added. 

PM Modi stated that UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year. He further said, "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." 

