UNHRC flays Sweden on Quran burning; India backs OIC resolution

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India was among the 28 countries that voted in favour of a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on religious hatred in the backdrop of the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Twelve countries voted against the resolution and seven abstained.

Argentina, China, Cuba, India, South Africa, Ukraine and Vietnam were amongst those who backed the resolution. Britain, the United States and European Union countries including France and Germany, plus Costa Rica and Montenegro, voted against the resolution. Benin, Chile, Mexico, Nepal and Paraguay abstained.

Amongst those who strongly opposed this were the US and European Union, who said this resolution is in conflict with their view on human rights and freedom of expression. The resolution, introduced by Pakistan, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for the UN Rights chief to publish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”

It may be recalled that an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world. Demands by Muslim States for action followed. The outcome of the vote is a setback for the Western countries as they feel the resolution infringes on an individual’s freedom of expression.

China extends support

China, which is always under the scanner for its alleged treatment of the Uighurs, supported the OIC resolution. “Islamophobia is on the rise. Incidents involving desecrating the Holy Quran have happened again and again in some countries. These countries have done nothing to implement their professed respect for the protection of freedom of religious belief,’’ China’s ambassador to the UN, Chen Xu, said.

NEW DELHI: India was among the 28 countries that voted in favour of a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on religious hatred in the backdrop of the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Twelve countries voted against the resolution and seven abstained. Argentina, China, Cuba, India, South Africa, Ukraine and Vietnam were amongst those who backed the resolution. Britain, the United States and European Union countries including France and Germany, plus Costa Rica and Montenegro, voted against the resolution. Benin, Chile, Mexico, Nepal and Paraguay abstained. Amongst those who strongly opposed this were the US and European Union, who said this resolution is in conflict with their view on human rights and freedom of expression. The resolution, introduced by Pakistan, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for the UN Rights chief to publish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be recalled that an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world. Demands by Muslim States for action followed. The outcome of the vote is a setback for the Western countries as they feel the resolution infringes on an individual’s freedom of expression. China extends support China, which is always under the scanner for its alleged treatment of the Uighurs, supported the OIC resolution. “Islamophobia is on the rise. Incidents involving desecrating the Holy Quran have happened again and again in some countries. These countries have done nothing to implement their professed respect for the protection of freedom of religious belief,’’ China’s ambassador to the UN, Chen Xu, said.