Home Nation

United Democratic Party, part of ruling alliance in Meghalaya, not to support Uniform Civil Code

United Democratic Party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said the party is disinclined to support the proposed implementation of Uniform Civil Code since there is no clarity on the matter.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. A file photo of Muslims at a signature campaign against the central government implementing uniform civil code. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a major ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government on Thursday declined to support the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the absence of the draft proposal from the Government of India.

"Since there is no clarity on the matter, the party is disinclined to support the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code," party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said, in a letter sent to the Law Commission on Thursday.

"In light of the absence of the draft proposal from the Government of India, we are left in a position that deprives us from sharing our views at this juncture," he said.

Earlier ruling National People's Party supremo and chief minister Conrad K Sangma had announced his party's opposition to the UCC.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe, or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Democratic Party UDP Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Uniform Civil Code
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp