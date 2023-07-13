Home Nation

West Bengal Panchayat poll results subject to final order: Calcutta HC

Trashes report submitted by state poll panel on violence during Bengal panchayat elections

Published: 13th July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Image of the Calcutta High Court, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Expressing unhappiness over the action taken report submitted by the State Election Commission (SEC) on controlling violence during the panchayat election, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said the rural poll results will be subject to final orders to be passed by the court in several petitions filed by the Opposition alleging large-scale violence and intimidation by TMC.

The petitioners have also accused the state poll panel of contempt of court in the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) personnel. “When the court is seized of the matter, it goes without saying that whatever has been done thus far, i.e., the conduct of the election and the declaration of results, will be subject to the ultimate orders that may be passed,” said the division bench, presided by chief justice TS Shivagnanam in its observation.

Responding to the report submitted by the Inspector General of BSF, the nodal officer of the CAPF, over the issue of deployment of personnel on the day of the election, the division bench asked the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit the affidavits.

Alleging large-scale violence and electoral malpractice on July 8, the petitioners have sought re-polling in around 50,000 booths, out of 61,636 booths. A representative of one of the petitioners displayed videos showing alleged malpractices on the day of the election and the court directed to furnish a copy of the video to the lawyers of the state poll panel, the state government and the Central government. The court said the case would be heard on July 20.  Re-polling was conducted in 696 booths on July 9.

BJP sends fact-finding team

On Tuesday, a four-member fact-finding team of BJP, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Kolkata from Delhi. They visited a few strife-hit areas in Kolkata’s adjoining districts. The team is scheduled to visit North Bengal as well.

“What kind of election is held by your administration and police, Mamata Banerjee? Her government has crossed even the records of the Left regarding misrule. Such incidents took place 15-20 years ago in Bihar and UP,” said Prasad.

Four killed in fresh violence

With the death of four more persons in the past 24 hours, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed for peace and expressed her condolences. 

Announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victims and the job of a home guard for each of the deceased irrespective of their political allegiance, she said, “Those who died are victims of circumstances.

We received reports of the death of 19 persons. It is unfortunate that so many died. I have told the police to take action. Of the 19, ten were from our party. We will not differentiate on the basis of political allegiance of the deceased.”

The Bengal CM said the violence was reported from 60 booths. The death of 17 people was reported on the day of the elections and now the total death toll has gone up to 45.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West BengalCalcutta High Court Bengal violenceWest Bengal Panchayat polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp