West Bengal Panchayat poll results subject to final order: Calcutta HC

Pronab Mondal

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Expressing unhappiness over the action taken report submitted by the State Election Commission (SEC) on controlling violence during the panchayat election, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said the rural poll results will be subject to final orders to be passed by the court in several petitions filed by the Opposition alleging large-scale violence and intimidation by TMC.

The petitioners have also accused the state poll panel of contempt of court in the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) personnel. “When the court is seized of the matter, it goes without saying that whatever has been done thus far, i.e., the conduct of the election and the declaration of results, will be subject to the ultimate orders that may be passed,” said the division bench, presided by chief justice TS Shivagnanam in its observation.

Responding to the report submitted by the Inspector General of BSF, the nodal officer of the CAPF, over the issue of deployment of personnel on the day of the election, the division bench asked the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit the affidavits.

Alleging large-scale violence and electoral malpractice on July 8, the petitioners have sought re-polling in around 50,000 booths, out of 61,636 booths. A representative of one of the petitioners displayed videos showing alleged malpractices on the day of the election and the court directed to furnish a copy of the video to the lawyers of the state poll panel, the state government and the Central government. The court said the case would be heard on July 20. Re-polling was conducted in 696 booths on July 9.

BJP sends fact-finding team

On Tuesday, a four-member fact-finding team of BJP, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Kolkata from Delhi. They visited a few strife-hit areas in Kolkata’s adjoining districts. The team is scheduled to visit North Bengal as well.

“What kind of election is held by your administration and police, Mamata Banerjee? Her government has crossed even the records of the Left regarding misrule. Such incidents took place 15-20 years ago in Bihar and UP,” said Prasad.

Four killed in fresh violence

With the death of four more persons in the past 24 hours, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed for peace and expressed her condolences.

Announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victims and the job of a home guard for each of the deceased irrespective of their political allegiance, she said, “Those who died are victims of circumstances.

We received reports of the death of 19 persons. It is unfortunate that so many died. I have told the police to take action. Of the 19, ten were from our party. We will not differentiate on the basis of political allegiance of the deceased.”

The Bengal CM said the violence was reported from 60 booths. The death of 17 people was reported on the day of the elections and now the total death toll has gone up to 45.

