Home Nation

Armed forces canteens to get new millet-based menu from FSSAI

The ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on this on Thursday. 

Published: 14th July 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to promote healthy food practices among the defence personnel, the Ministry of Defence has decided to include a millet-based menu in the messes, canteens and other food outlets of armed forces. The ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on this on Thursday. 

The agreement was signed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Lieutenant General Preet Mohinder Singh, director general (supplies and transport) from the defence ministry and Inoshi Sharma, executive director, FSSAI, were also present.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, the move aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel. “This collaboration will also ensure training of food handlers and chefs of mess, canteens and other food outlets of the armed forces on food safety and hygiene, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the statement said. 

“It signifies a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the armed forces to enable them to remain strong and resilient in their service to the nation,” it said, adding that it will also encourage the families of the armed forces to adopt nutritious diets. 

Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet, the statement added.

The two Union ministers also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of ‘Shree Anna’ or millets, and its health benefits.  The book, developed by FSSAI, includes a range of millet-based dishes. It will be a valuable resource for the food outlets of defence ministry. 

Cereal suitable for defence personnel
Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet, the Health Ministry stated.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FSSAI Food Safety and Standards Authority of India millet-based menu Ministry of Defence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp