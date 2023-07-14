Armed forces canteens to get new millet-based menu from FSSAI

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to promote healthy food practices among the defence personnel, the Ministry of Defence has decided to include a millet-based menu in the messes, canteens and other food outlets of armed forces. The ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on this on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Lieutenant General Preet Mohinder Singh, director general (supplies and transport) from the defence ministry and Inoshi Sharma, executive director, FSSAI, were also present.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, the move aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel. “This collaboration will also ensure training of food handlers and chefs of mess, canteens and other food outlets of the armed forces on food safety and hygiene, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the statement said.

“It signifies a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the armed forces to enable them to remain strong and resilient in their service to the nation,” it said, adding that it will also encourage the families of the armed forces to adopt nutritious diets.

Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet, the statement added.

The two Union ministers also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of ‘Shree Anna’ or millets, and its health benefits. The book, developed by FSSAI, includes a range of millet-based dishes. It will be a valuable resource for the food outlets of defence ministry.

Cereal suitable for defence personnel

