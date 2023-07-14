Home Nation

Electoral bond scheme designed to favour ruling party, needs transparency: Congress

The Congress wants a transparent system of electoral funding. "We will keep on exposing the corporate money greed of the Modi government and the BJP," AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Published: 14th July 2023 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. (Photo | Pawan Khera Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged that the electoral bond scheme was designed to favour the ruling party and demanded a transparent system of electoral funding.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said more than 52 per cent of the BJP's political donations of Rs 5,271.97 crore between FY 2016-17 and FY 2021-22 came from electoral bonds as against Rs 1,783.93 crore received by all other national parties according to a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

"This effectively implies that the Modi government's controversial, corrupt and contrived electoral bonds scheme is a money whitening scheme, which converts black money to white," he said at a press conference.

"Cash, crony capitalism and corruption are the new 'Chal, charitr and chehra' of the BJP," Khera said. The Congress wants a transparent system of electoral funding. "We will keep on exposing the corporate money greed of the Modi government and the BJP," Khera added.

The Congress in its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto and the 85th Plenary Session in Raipur earlier this year promised to scrap the opaque electoral bond scheme that is designed to favour the ruling party, he said. "Instead, we promised to set up a national election fund to which any person may contribute," the Congress leader said.

He added that the funds will be allocated at the time of elections to recognised political parties in accordance with criteria laid down by law.

"We believe that the electoral bond scheme results in a financial monopoly of the ruling party on electoral funding and is detrimental to creating a level-playing field, which is a prerequisite of a thriving democracy," Khera noted.

"Destroying democracy, discarding transparency and demolishing electoral practices is the sole objective of the Modi government," he alleged.

In his view, the electoral bonds scheme imposes an uneven burden on institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI) that are expected to remain impartial implementers. But in reality, he claimed, they would succumb to political pressures.

Moreover, while electoral bonds provide no details to the citizens, the said anonymity does not apply to the government of the day, which can always access the donor details by demanding data from the SBI, Khera argued.

"This implies that the only people in the dark about the source of these donations are the taxpayers," Khera said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electoral bond scheme Pawan Khera AICC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp