Home Nation

How Chandrayaan-3 payloads will help ISRO understand moon better

The payloads, which include RAMBHA and ILSA, would perform a series of path-breaking experiments during the 14-day mission.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-3

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chandrayaan-3 aims for a soft landing on the moon's surface, paving the way for future interplanetary missions, carries six payloads that would help ISRO understand the lunar soil and also get the blue planet's photographs from the lunar orbit.

The payloads, which include RAMBHA and ILSA, would perform a series of path-breaking experiments during the 14-day mission. They would study the moon's atmosphere and dig the surface to understand its mineral composition.

Lunar lander Vikram will click photos of the rover Pragyaan as it studies the seismic activity on the moon by dropping some instruments. Using laser beams, it would try to melt a piece of the lunar surface, the regolith to study the gases emitted during the process.

The third lunar expedition in 15 years, Chandrayaan-3  started its journey towards the moon from Sriharikota on Friday afternoon and is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5. It will attempt to land on the moon on August 23 evening.

"We know the moon does not have any atmosphere. But this is not exactly true because gases do come out of it. Rather they get ionised and stay very close to the surface. This changes with day and night," ISRO Chairman S Somanath told PTI.

The Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) on the lander will measure the near-surface plasma density and its changes with time. The rover will study how this small atmosphere, atomic atmosphere and the charged particles vary, Somanath said.

"This is very interesting. We also want to find out whether the regolith has electric or thermal characteristics," he said.

The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

"We will drop an instrument and measure the vibration,what you call the 'moonquake' behaviour or the internal processes, the movements happening there," the ISRO chief said.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, while the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) will derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the moon's surface.

The Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) will study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the earth in the near-infrared wavelength range which could be used in the search for life on exo-planets beyond the solar system.

The timing of the landing on the lunar surface is crucial as it will decide the duration the payloads get to conduct experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 will send its lunar lander near the south pole of the moon at 70 degrees latitude where it is expected to stay for 14 earth days which is equivalent to one lunar day, before the night sets in.

The night-time temperatures on the moon plunge to as low as minus 232 degrees Celsius.

"The temperature drops drastically and the possibility of systems surviving those 15 days of nighttime has to be seen. If it survives those 15 days and the batteries charge up as a new day dawns, it can possibly extend the life of the spacecraft," Mr Somanath said.

The soft landing on the lunar surface has been planned for 5.47 pm on August 23. A successful mission would mean India becomes the fourth nation to accomplish the challenge after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve the soft landing when communication with the lander 'Vikram' was lost. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Rambha ILSA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp