Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance portfolio, all goes well for his team

By Online Desk

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was assigned Finance portfolio as allocation of crucial portfolios in the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was announced on Friday.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion comes well over a week after the induction of the NCP leaders led by Ajit Pawar in the Shinde government.

According to reports, Senior NCP party leaders Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal have been allocated Cooperation and Food Supplies ministries respectively.

Aditi Tatkare has taken on the role of the new Minister for Women and Child Development, according to an official statement.

On July 2, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators of his party took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

The surprise move led to a split in the Sharad Pawar-led outfit.



Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was assigned Finance portfolio as allocation of crucial portfolios in the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was announced on Friday. The much-awaited cabinet expansion comes well over a week after the induction of the NCP leaders led by Ajit Pawar in the Shinde government. According to reports, Senior NCP party leaders Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal have been allocated Cooperation and Food Supplies ministries respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aditi Tatkare has taken on the role of the new Minister for Women and Child Development, according to an official statement. On July 2, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators of his party took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. The surprise move led to a split in the Sharad Pawar-led outfit.