Manipur Governor indicates 'foreign hand' behind violence; state peaceful for third successive day

GUWAHATI: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday said certain “inimical elements” might have infiltrated from across the border to fuel the current unrest in Manipur.

She had on Thursday hinted at the involvement of external forces in the violence. The Raj Bhawan on Friday said the Governor had made the statement based on intelligence inputs.

“It is clarified that statement of Hon’ble Governor was based on intelligence inputs indicating presence of certain inimical elements who could have infiltrated from across the border to fuel the current unrest in Manipur,” the Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

Uikey gave “firm assurance” to the people of Manipur that “security forces are seized of this challenge and are undertaking joint operations on regular basis to eliminate any such threat.”

Recently, Chief Minister N Biren Singh hinted at the involvement of external forces in the violence.

Stating that Manipur shares a 398 km long porous border with Myanmar and that China is also nearby, he had said that even an extensive security deployment cannot cover such vast swathes of land.

The state remained peaceful for the third consecutive day on Friday even as the judicial probe into the violence has begun with the visit of the three-member Judicial Commission to the state.

The members of the commission, which is headed by retired Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, visited Churachandpur on Friday, a day after they visited some relief camps in Imphal. At both places, they interacted with the inmates of some relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has advised all AADHAAR enrolment agencies/nodal officers in-charge for verification of AADHAAR/AADHAAR enrolment centers/supervisors/operators to do due diligence and strictly follow procedures/guidelines as laid down by UIDAI while verifying fresh AADHAAR application/demographic updates. They were also advised to check the accepted list of documents as issued by UIDAI and authenticate antecedents.

The advisory was issued following the observation that some displaced people of Manipur, who have taken temporary shelter in different parts of Nagaland, are seeking to change their demographic details/update in their AADHAAR as per their temporary location in Nagaland.

