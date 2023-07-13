Home Nation

India says European Parliament resolution on Manipur is unacceptable, reflects colonial mindset

The resolution also asked the Indian government to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in line with the recommendations of the UN Universal Periodic Review.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

European lawmakers gather to vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg (File photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has voiced its displeasure at the European Parliament resolution on Manipur, saying it is unacceptable and reflective of a colonial mindset.

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset. The EP would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

In addition, India has reaffirmed that all levels including the judiciary are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace, harmony, law and order.

Earlier, the European Parliament based in Strasbourg passed a resolution on Manipur and called on the Indian government to act promptly to halt the violence and protect religious minorities. The resolution was passed by a show of hands on Thursday after a debate on the issue on Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ | NIA chargesheets three members from banned outfits for extortion, terror in Manipur

The resolution has asked the Indian government to pre-empt any further escalation. It also calls on authorities to grant unhindered access to the area by journalists and international observers and to end the internet shutdown.

Furthermore, the resolution also asked the government to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in line with the recommendations of the UN Universal Periodic Review.

Through the resolution, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) called on the EU to make human rights prominent in its dialogue and relationship with India — a point that was repeatedly raised during the pre-vote debate. The process brought together an unlikely mix of left and right parties which also approved two other resolutions on rights in Venezuela and Kyrgyzstan.

“Nobody is proposing breaking off relations with India. It is a great democracy, but it has to be a better democracy,” said MEP Pierre Larratourou (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats). He also recommended that the European Parliament demand that respect for human rights is included in the India-EU trade partnership.

