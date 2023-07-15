63 BJP leaders booked for Patna violence

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Patna police booked 63 leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 7,000-8000 unknown persons involved in attacking Patna police during the 'Vidhan Sabha march' organised by the saffron party in the state capital on Thursday.

The march was organised against the new appointment policy of teachers in government-run schools.

Additional district magistrate, Law and Order, Patna, Shashibhushan Kumar lodged an FIR against 63 BJP leaders at the Kotwali police station of the state capital.

The FIR, based on the statement given by Kumar, includes names of former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, former deputy chief ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh, former Bihar ministers Nitin Nabin, Shahnawaz Hussain and Mangal Pandey.

In the application given to the station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Kumar said that he was deputed for maintaining law and order during the BJP's assembly march. He claimed that suddenly a crowd of BJP workers started raising slogans.

As per the FIR, a crowd approached Dak Bungalow, broke the barricades, and attacked the deployed police with banners and sticks. They also sprinkled chilli powder on the faces of the policemen while raising slogans.

In the meantime, some other workers got furious and started hitting the barricades with sticks and confronted the police by climbing over the barricades.

To normalise the situation, the police personnel and officials used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and the people who were pelting stones at the police.

During this attack, a total of 60 BJP leaders and workers were detained by the police. They were released on personal bonds.

Meanwhile, BJP has formed a four-member team to probe the use of alleged excessive force during the assembly march on Thursday.

BJP president J P Nadda has made former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das the convener and Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunita Duggal as the members of the team. The team is likely to reach Patna on Sunday.

