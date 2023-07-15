BJP invites Chirag and Manjhi to attend NDA meeting on July 18

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP president JP Nadda has invited LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on July 18. This has given credence to the speculation that Chirag would join the alliance.

Nadda has also invited former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief patron Jitan Ram Manjhi to participate in the meeting.

Manjhi and his son Santosh Kumar Suman, HAM president, had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing their party’s decision to join the NDA in principle.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had met Chirag for alliance talks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 state assembly election. The leaders met on Saturday for tea.

After the meeting, Chirag had said that the talks for an alliance with BJP were going on and one or two more rounds of meetings would be held in this connection.

Chirag has a good command over the Paswan community, which constitutes around six per cent of the state’s population.

BJP is aiming to get a stronghold of Dalit votes with the support of Chirag and Manji. Dalits constitute nearly 16 per cent of the state's population. Manjhi's party claims to have the support of 5.5% votes of Dalit community.

