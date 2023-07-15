Home Nation

BJP to use former prez Kalam’s legacy as part of its outreach towards Pasmanda Muslims

The party's outreach will start from 13 states across north and west India where the population of Pasmanda Muslim population is significantly high.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Around nine months ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls, the ruling BJP is focusing on the Pasmanda (left out) Muslims and has devised a special outreach programme that carries forward the legacy of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, the country’s Missile Man.

In a meeting on Thursday at the party headquarters, the party’s Minority Morcha under the chairmanship of Jamal Siddiqui decided to kick it off from July 27, the death anniversary of Kalam, till his birthday on October 15.

Speaking to the media, Siddiqui said the outreach, named ‘Pasmanda Sneh Samvad Yatra’ with a catchy tagline ‘Swabhiman se utthaan ki Ore’(from self-respect to uplifting lives), will initially start from 13 states across north and west India where Pasmandas population is significantly high.

“Our PM wants Pasmanda Muslim populations to develop and join the mainstream dedicated to development without discrimination. Our outreach, which is soon to be approved by BJP chief JP Nadda, will have wider reach among the people belonging to the Pasmanda community comprising 80 per cent of the Muslim population,” he said.

